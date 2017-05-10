Motorist and bicyclist collide in Lawton

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- A motorist and bicyclist collided in Lawton just before noon today on NH Jones.

A car was traveling north on 17th Street when a bike headed westbound NH Jones failed to stop at a stop sign and hit the vehicle as it was passing.

A woman was transported to an area hospital. The extent of her injuries is unknown at this time.

