OK considers selling water to TX to help fill the budget hole

OK (KSWO)- As the state looks for money to fill the nearly $900-million budget hole, some are proposing a deal with a Red River rival. It's for a resource both Oklahoma and Texas have fought each other for in the past... water.

Former governor David Walters says the Sooner State has plenty to sell.

"They need water," he said. "Let's sell them water for a good price, and let's put $1 billion a year into the budget."

In a Supreme Court case, the Tarrant, Texas Regional Water District argued Oklahoma lets about 11 trillion gallons of water flow into the Gulf of Mexico. Some argue that water that could be sold to the Lonestar State instead.

