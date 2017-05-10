DOC supervisor suspended following YouTube videos crudely discussing inmates

LEXINGTON, OK (KSWO)- An Oklahoma Department of Corrections supervisor is suspended this morning after some hidden camera videos surfaced on YouTube. The clips feature guards at the Lexington Assessment and Reception Center.

They can be heard using crude and unprofessional language among other things. In one clip, a guard said something to the effect of lock the doors and let the 40 child molesters in the center die. He also said, don't let them be dead for more than 30 minutes of the officers would be in trouble.

DOC Director Joe Allbaugh issued a statement saying there's an ongoing investigation and this type of behavior and expression of opinion is unacceptable and will not be tolerated.

If you would like to see the videos, visit here, here, and here. Please note that the content is explicit.

