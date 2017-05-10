Ft Sill soldier sentenced for child sexual abuse served as a sexual assault response representative

FORT SILL, OK (KSWO)- A Fort Sill soldier, who served as a sexual assault response representative for his unit, has been sentenced to prison for child rape and child sexual abuse.

Staff Sergeant Casey West was found guilty during a court-martial on post. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison under a plea agreement. He was also reduced to the grade of E-1 and will receive a dishonorable discharge.

Court documents say the abuse happened across three military installations, including Ft Sill, between 2012 and 2016.

During his time here, West served as the SHARP representative for the 30th Air Defense Artillery Brigade.

