Ft Sill monument is dedicated to the Americal Division

FORT SILL, OK (KSWO)- A new monument was dedicated today on Fort Sill. The monument was built to honor the Americal Division.

It was dedicated as a permanent memorial to all artillery branch veterans of the Americal Division.

This monument was four years in the making. They began installing the pedestals in September.

Americal Legacy Foundation Director Roger Gilmore says this monument will serve as a reminder of the sacrifices made by the Americal Division.

“We all think its utterly important because that’s how we pass the stories on to the generations coming up. A lot of stuff you don’t find in textbooks.”

Around 120 people attended today's event.

