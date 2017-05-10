Church erects 10 Commandments monument in downtown Lawton

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- A new monument bearing the Ten Commandments is now set up at a church near downtown Lawton.

It's at Central Baptist Church on 10th and B, near Lawton's City Hall. It features three pillars, the top two of which will have the Ten Commandments written out on them.

The bottom pillar has the scripture from the Bible that the Ten Commandments is from.

The church's pastor says he thinks the monument is one-of-a-kind in Oklahoma and that the idea partially came from the controversy surrounding the monument in Oklahoma City last year.

