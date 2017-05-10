Opening statements in fatal Oklahoma police shooting trial

TULSA, Okla. (AP) - Opening statements have been made after a jury was seated in the manslaughter trial of a white Oklahoma police officer who fatally shot an unarmed black man last year.

Two black women are among the nine woman, three man jury chosen Wednesday to hear the case against Tulsa officer Betty Jo Shelby in the September shooting death of 40-year-old Terence Crutcher.

Prosecutors said in opening statements that Shelby acted unreasonably when she shot Crutcher because he was unarmed and obeying commands to raise his hands.

Shelby's attorney said the 43-year-old officer was following her training in using deadly force against a noncompliant person.

Her attorneys have said there was a two-minute period before the shooting was recorded by police cameras when Crutcher refused Shelby's commands to lie down.

