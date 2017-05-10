Oklahoma man charged in fatal dog attack that killed woman

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Oklahoma prosecutors have filed a second-degree manslaughter charge against the owner of two dogs that attacked and killed an Oklahoma City woman.

The charge says 31-year-old Antwon Burks allowed his dogs to run wild, leading to them fatally attacking 82-year-old Cecille Short and her dog as she walked her dog in April near her home in northwest Oklahoma City.

Court records do not list an attorney for Burks and a phone number could not be found for him.

Police called to the attack on April 6 have said they found two dogs dragging Short. One dog was shot and killed by an officer and the second was captured and held as evidence in the case.

Burks faces up to four years in prison if convicted of second-degree manslaughter.

