Tornado Watch issued for most of Texoma - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Tornado Watch issued for most of Texoma

By Jarred Burk, Digital Content Manager
Bio
Connect
Biography

A tornado watch has been issued for the majority of Texoma until 10 p.m. Wednesday night.

Download the First Alert 7 weather app for up to the minute warnings sent directly from the National Weather Service. 

Follow 7News on KSWO.com, the First Alert 7 Weather App, the 7News App and the 7News Facebook page for the most up to date information as these storms move through the area.

Powered by Frankly