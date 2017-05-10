Lawton residents protest for Russia investigation

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Several Lawton residents gathered outside Representative Tom Cole's office in response to FBI Director James Comey's firing.



The "Indivisible Oklahoma" group led what they called an emergency protest Wednesday evening, joining several other "Indivisible" demonstrations across the state and country.



Residents called on Representative Cole to demand, on their behalf, a nonpartisan, independent investigation into allegations of Russian collusion with the Trump Administration.

Indivisible Oklahoma founder Beverly Tuberville explained the importance of the protest, and of the people making their voice heard.



"We could just be outraged and sit home, and you know our congressmen are used to not being held accountable,” she said. “It’s time for every one of us, instead of being outraged in our E-Z chairs, to get out and make our voice heard.”



Indivisible is a nonpartisan organization that pushes for progressive change at the local and national level.

