Local artist creates “Sterling Tiger”

By Paula Van Drisse, Anchor
STERLING, OK (KSWO)-Sterling Public Schools unveiled a large statue courtesy of a family of grateful alumni.

Hollis Howard created the "Sterling Tiger" for the school, and it was revealed to the students Wednesday afternoon.

The tiger is life-size, and took Howard about six months to create.

Howard said he once taught at Sterling Public Schools and his family has a long history with the district, so the sculpture was a labor of loyalty and love.

