Oklahoma appeals court affirms life sentence in Altus DJ's death

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals has upheld the life prison sentence of a 45-year-old woman convicted of fatally shooting her boyfriend, who was a radio disc jockey in southwestern Oklahoma.

The court ruled Thursday in the case of Sandra Woodard, who was convicted of first-degree murder in Kiowa County for the Jan. 7, 2014, death of 37-year-old Doug "Harley" Moody, a disc jockey at KEYB Radio in Altus.

The ruling says Moody was shot in the chest and neck with a .380 semi-automatic pistol during a sex game in the house he shared with Woodard near Boydsville. Woodard claims Moody was shot accidentally.

Among other things, the court rejected claims that Moody didn't receive a fair trial. Woodard's attorney, Michael Morehead, declined comment on the ruling.

