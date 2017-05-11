Choctaw teen crashes into police car, reaches speeds of 100+ mph

Trump is the first president since Richard Nixon to fire a law enforcement official overseeing an investigation with ties to the White House.
Trump is the first president since Richard Nixon to fire a law enforcement official overseeing an investigation with ties to the White House.
Robbie Holder of L. Mendel Rivers Elementary School is Altus has been named the 2017 Administrator of the Year/National Distinguished Principal by the Oklahoma Association of Elementary School Principals (OAESP). Robbie Holder, will be recognized by the National Association of Elementary School Principals (NAESP) in a prestigious ceremony in Washington D.C. this fall.
Robbie Holder of L. Mendel Rivers Elementary School is Altus has been named the 2017 Administrator of the Year/National Distinguished Principal by the Oklahoma Association of Elementary School Principals (OAESP). Robbie Holder, will be recognized by the National Association of Elementary School Principals (NAESP) in a prestigious ceremony in Washington D.C. this fall.
A second-degree manslaughter charge has been filed against Antwon Demetris Burks. Burks turned himself in Thursday morning and is being held on a $10,000 bond. Burks is the owner of two dogs that mauled 82-year-old Cecille Short of Oklahoma City.
A second-degree manslaughter charge has been filed against Antwon Demetris Burks. Burks turned himself in Thursday morning and is being held on a $10,000 bond. Burks is the owner of two dogs that mauled 82-year-old Cecille Short of Oklahoma City.
Jim Miller, the Fort Sill Director of Human Resources will be the principal presenter for this month’s Veterans Job Club at Oklahoma Works (1711 SW 11th Street) on May 25th at 10:00 a.m. He will speak about the detailed process and important requirements in applying for Federal Jobs on Fort Sill using www.USAJobs.gov.
Jim Miller, the Fort Sill Director of Human Resources will be the principal presenter for this month’s Veterans Job Club at Oklahoma Works (1711 SW 11th Street) on May 25th at 10:00 a.m. He will speak about the detailed process and important requirements in applying for Federal Jobs on Fort Sill using www.USAJobs.gov.
Major medical and other groups, including the American Medical Association, opposed the House bill while some Republicans opposed an $880 billion cut to Medicaid.
Major medical and other groups, including the American Medical Association, opposed the House bill while some Republicans opposed an $880 billion cut to Medicaid.