Choctaw teen crashes into police car, reaches speeds of 100+ mph

CHOCTAW, OK (KSWO)- A 14-year-old boy is facing charges after crashing into a Choctaw police cruiser and leading officers on a chase that reached speeds of more than a hundred miles per hour.



An officer saw a gray truck driving without any headlights on, so he pulled them over. Before he could even get out of the car, the boy backed his truck into the car and sped off.



The teen drove from Choctaw to Midwest City, hitting a sign and losing part of his bumper along the way. The chase ended when he hit a curb and blew out all four tires.

He now faces charges including assault with a dangerous weapon and driving without a license. Two teenage passengers in the truck with him were cited for breaking curfew.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.