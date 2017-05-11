Veterans Job Fair will be May 18th in Lawton - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Veterans Job Fair will be May 18th in Lawton

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- There will be a Lawton Veterans Job Fair at the Hilton Garden Inn on May 18 for veterans, transitioning military personnel, National Guard members, Reserve members and spouses.

"DAV RecruitMilitary job fairs maintain a track record of helping veterans and their families find meaningful employment," said President Peter Gudmundsson. "Just last year, 52% of veteran job seekers expected to secure an interview following a DAV RecruitMilitary job fair. Employers were expected to extend as many as 40,300 interviews and more than 12,560 job offers."

GardaWorld, Schlumberger, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Vinnell Arabia, Dallas Police Department, DeVry University, Farmers Insurance, GeoStabilization International, Grand Canyon University, Hearst Television Inc., Heavy Equipment College of Oklahoma, Louisiana Army National Guard, Medley Material Handling, The GEO Group, Inc., Veteran Franchise Centers, Western Farmers Electric Co-op and WyoTech are just some of the businesses that will be present at the event.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Trump: I was going to fire Comey even without recommendation

    Trump: I was going to fire Comey even without recommendation

    Thursday, May 11 2017 2:36 PM EDT2017-05-11 18:36:46 GMT
    Thursday, May 11 2017 2:36 PM EDT2017-05-11 18:36:46 GMT

    Trump is the first president since Richard Nixon to fire a law enforcement official overseeing an investigation with ties to the White House.

    Trump is the first president since Richard Nixon to fire a law enforcement official overseeing an investigation with ties to the White House.

  • Altus administrator named National Distinguished Principal of the Year

    Altus administrator named National Distinguished Principal of the Year

    Thursday, May 11 2017 2:33 PM EDT2017-05-11 18:33:49 GMT

    Robbie Holder of L. Mendel Rivers Elementary School is Altus has been named the 2017 Administrator of the Year/National Distinguished Principal by the Oklahoma Association of Elementary School Principals (OAESP). Robbie Holder, will be recognized by the National Association of Elementary School Principals (NAESP) in a prestigious ceremony in Washington D.C. this fall. 

    Robbie Holder of L. Mendel Rivers Elementary School is Altus has been named the 2017 Administrator of the Year/National Distinguished Principal by the Oklahoma Association of Elementary School Principals (OAESP). Robbie Holder, will be recognized by the National Association of Elementary School Principals (NAESP) in a prestigious ceremony in Washington D.C. this fall. 

  • Owner of dogs that mauled OKC woman turns himself in

    Owner of dogs that mauled OKC woman turns himself in

    Thursday, May 11 2017 2:20 PM EDT2017-05-11 18:20:49 GMT

    A second-degree manslaughter charge has been filed against Antwon Demetris Burks. Burks turned himself in Thursday morning and is being held on a $10,000 bond. Burks is the owner of two dogs that mauled 82-year-old Cecille Short of Oklahoma City.

    A second-degree manslaughter charge has been filed against Antwon Demetris Burks. Burks turned himself in Thursday morning and is being held on a $10,000 bond. Burks is the owner of two dogs that mauled 82-year-old Cecille Short of Oklahoma City.

    •   
Powered by Frankly