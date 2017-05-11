Veterans Job Fair will be May 18th in Lawton

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- There will be a Lawton Veterans Job Fair at the Hilton Garden Inn on May 18 for veterans, transitioning military personnel, National Guard members, Reserve members and spouses.

"DAV RecruitMilitary job fairs maintain a track record of helping veterans and their families find meaningful employment," said President Peter Gudmundsson. "Just last year, 52% of veteran job seekers expected to secure an interview following a DAV RecruitMilitary job fair. Employers were expected to extend as many as 40,300 interviews and more than 12,560 job offers."

GardaWorld, Schlumberger, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Vinnell Arabia, Dallas Police Department, DeVry University, Farmers Insurance, GeoStabilization International, Grand Canyon University, Hearst Television Inc., Heavy Equipment College of Oklahoma, Louisiana Army National Guard, Medley Material Handling, The GEO Group, Inc., Veteran Franchise Centers, Western Farmers Electric Co-op and WyoTech are just some of the businesses that will be present at the event.

