Arvest Bank’s Hunger Initiative Surpasses One Million Meals with Three Weeks Left to Give

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)— Arvest Bank announced the campaign has exceeded their goal of one million meals with more than three weeks remaining in the campaign. A total of 1,013,949 meals have been raised.

“Today we give credit to our customers, our community and our associates for helping us surpass our goal of raising one million meals with time still left in the campaign,” said Lindsay Roman, Marketing Specialist of Arvest Bank Southwest Oklahoma. “We are honored to work with the Lawton Food Bank, Duncan Christians Concerned, Chickasha Emergency Food Pantry, Elgin Community Food Bank, and Walters Food 4 Kids to help those in need in our community, and we are not finished! We will keep working on their behalf to provide a much-needed boost during the summer months when food supplies often run low and fundraising can be a challenge.”

Arvest branches throughout Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma will continue collecting nonperishable food items and monetary donations for the 1 Million Meals through June 3.

Every dollar raised through 1 Million Meals provides the equivalent of five meals for local, hungry families. You can help fight hunger in our area by dropping off nonperishable food items or making monetary donations at any local Arvest branch, or by making monetary donations by calling (866) 952-9523.

