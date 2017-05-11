Arvest Bank’s Hunger Initiative Surpasses One Million Meals with - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Arvest Bank’s Hunger Initiative Surpasses One Million Meals with Three Weeks Left to Give

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)— Arvest Bank announced the campaign has exceeded their goal of one million meals with more than three weeks remaining in the campaign. A total of 1,013,949 meals have been raised.

“Today we give credit to our customers, our community and our associates for helping us surpass our goal of raising one million meals with time still left in the campaign,” said Lindsay Roman, Marketing Specialist of Arvest Bank Southwest Oklahoma. “We are honored to work with the Lawton Food Bank, Duncan Christians Concerned, Chickasha Emergency Food Pantry, Elgin Community Food Bank, and Walters Food 4 Kids to help those in need in our community, and we are not finished! We will keep working on their behalf to provide a much-needed boost during the summer months when food supplies often run low and fundraising can be a challenge.”

Arvest branches throughout Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma will continue collecting nonperishable food items and monetary donations for the 1 Million Meals through June 3.

Every dollar raised through 1 Million Meals provides the equivalent of five meals for local, hungry families. You can help fight hunger in our area by dropping off nonperishable food items or making monetary donations at any local Arvest branch, or by making monetary donations by calling (866) 952-9523.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Altus administrator named National Distinguished Principal of the Year

    Altus administrator named National Distinguished Principal of the Year

    Thursday, May 11 2017 2:33 PM EDT2017-05-11 18:33:49 GMT

    Robbie Holder of L. Mendel Rivers Elementary School is Altus has been named the 2017 Administrator of the Year/National Distinguished Principal by the Oklahoma Association of Elementary School Principals (OAESP). Robbie Holder, will be recognized by the National Association of Elementary School Principals (NAESP) in a prestigious ceremony in Washington D.C. this fall. 

    Robbie Holder of L. Mendel Rivers Elementary School is Altus has been named the 2017 Administrator of the Year/National Distinguished Principal by the Oklahoma Association of Elementary School Principals (OAESP). Robbie Holder, will be recognized by the National Association of Elementary School Principals (NAESP) in a prestigious ceremony in Washington D.C. this fall. 

  • Trump: I was going to fire Comey even without recommendation

    Trump: I was going to fire Comey even without recommendation

    Thursday, May 11 2017 2:27 PM EDT2017-05-11 18:27:46 GMT
    Thursday, May 11 2017 2:27 PM EDT2017-05-11 18:27:46 GMT

    Trump is the first president since Richard Nixon to fire a law enforcement official overseeing an investigation with ties to the White House.

    Trump is the first president since Richard Nixon to fire a law enforcement official overseeing an investigation with ties to the White House.

  • Owner of dogs that mauled OKC woman turns himself in

    Owner of dogs that mauled OKC woman turns himself in

    Thursday, May 11 2017 2:20 PM EDT2017-05-11 18:20:49 GMT

    A second-degree manslaughter charge has been filed against Antwon Demetris Burks. Burks turned himself in Thursday morning and is being held on a $10,000 bond. Burks is the owner of two dogs that mauled 82-year-old Cecille Short of Oklahoma City.

    A second-degree manslaughter charge has been filed against Antwon Demetris Burks. Burks turned himself in Thursday morning and is being held on a $10,000 bond. Burks is the owner of two dogs that mauled 82-year-old Cecille Short of Oklahoma City.

    •   
Powered by Frankly