Woman who witnessed Sheriff’s Deputy’s murder sentenced to one year for drug charges

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
LOGAN COUNTY, OK (KSWO)- The woman who witnessed the murder of a Logan County Sheriff’s Deputy David Wade has been sentenced for drug charges.

Authorities arrested the couple being evicted from the home, John and Christine Lute, on unrelated charges.

Christine Lute was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. She received a one-year sentence.

