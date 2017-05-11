Fort Sill HR Director is the speaker May 25th at Veterans Job Cl - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Fort Sill HR Director is the speaker May 25th at Veterans Job Club

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Jim Miller, the Fort Sill Director of Human Resources will be the principal presenter for this month’s Veterans Job Club at Oklahoma Works (1711 SW 11th Street) on May 25th at 10:00 a.m.

He will speak about the detailed process and important requirements in applying for Federal Jobs on Fort Sill using www.USAJobs.gov.

Representatives of Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs, GEO Group, and the Lawton/Fort Sill Veterans Center will also discuss current open positions. All presenters will be conducting a Hiring Event in the Oklahoma Works Meeting Room #2.

Veterans Job Club in Lawton meets the last Thursday of each month in the Oklahoma Works Center and is open to all Veterans (including VR&E) and qualifying military Spouses.

