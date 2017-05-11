Owner of dogs that mauled OKC woman turns himself in - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Owner of dogs that mauled OKC woman turns himself in

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO) — A second-degree manslaughter charge has been filed against Antwon Demetris Burks. Burks turned himself in Thursday morning and is being held on a $10,000 bond.

Burks is the owner of two dogs that mauled 82-year-old Cecille Short of Oklahoma City. According to police, Burks' dogs were on the loose when they attacked and killed on April 6.

Investigators found a large hole in the fence of Burks' house. The hole appeared as if it had been insufficiently covered with old wood, a recycling container and an ice chest.

Witnesses told investigators the two dogs were often running loose and acting aggressively before the attack.

