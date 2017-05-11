Altus administrator named National Distinguished Principal of the Year

ALTUS, OK (KSWO)- Robbie Holder of L. Mendel Rivers Elementary School is Altus has been named the 2017 Administrator of the Year/National Distinguished Principal by the Oklahoma Association of Elementary School Principals (OAESP).

Robbie Holder, will be recognized by the National Association of Elementary School Principals (NAESP) in a prestigious ceremony in Washington D.C. this fall.

When asked about her recognition Robbie stated, “Being named the National Distinguished Principal by the Oklahoma Association of Elementary School Principals is such an honor and means so much to me. The OAESP organization has been instrumental in building and guiding the leadership skills that have helped me grow and experience success as an educational leader."

The OAESP Administrator of the Year Awards promote leadership in elementary education by recognizing individuals who have made extraordinary contributions to their schools through programs that exemplify the highest standards and promote student achievement. They embody the core values of serving students and being committed to their school communities.

