Arts for All opens in time to find the perfect Mother’s Day gift, offers new attraction

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Set up is underway for the annual Arts for All Festival right here in Lawton. Just in time for Mother's Day, there will be something for everyone at the festival.

The largest fine arts show in Southwest Oklahoma features up to 85 artists from across the country. New this year is a children's area where they can make gifts for mom! You can look forward to all kinds of music, a wine garden, and you'll have plenty of choices when it comes to food with 26 different vendors!

"A lot of time you hear there isn't anything to do in Lawton. There is so much to do, you have to get out and experience. And what's you come out to Arts for All, it's a wonderful event, great for your family, enjoy some food, listen to some music,” said Andrea Hadley.



Arts for All kicks off tomorrow, May 12th from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., and Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Shepler Park.



For more information on Arts for All, visit their website at LawtonAFA.org.

