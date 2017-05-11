Ft Sill and the City of Lawton team up to help elderly and disabled for Fresh Paint Day

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- With the help of the 75th Field Artillery Brigade of Fort Sill, the Lawton Enhancement Trust Authority (LETA) and City of Lawton Neighborhood Services Division and Planning Division will beautify nearly two dozen local homes for the 2017 Fresh Paint Day event on June 2nd.

More than 300 soldiers will team with City of Lawton officials to paint the homes of 19 community members who are elderly or disabled and whose houses are in need of “decent repair for painting,” said Neighborhood Services Division Director Joshua Leach.

“The City of Lawton actually takes it a step further and assists citizens by painting private properties, rather than vacant commercial buildings or other landmarks,” Leach explained. “Some of the people who were formally chosen to take part in this program are people we have interacted with during routine business in the past. We had been able to share with them about the Fresh Paint Day program so they could apply for the extra help they may have been seeking. This is a great program – this is us saying, ‘Hey, we know your situation and we have community funding and volunteers that can help out, so we’re here to do just that.’”

