OK bill streamlining sex offender registration is signed into law

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KFOR) –Senate Bill 217 has been signed into law. That legislation would update and streamline sex offender registration.

“The purpose of the sex offender registry continues to be public safety—to make sure law enforcement knows where registered sex offenders are living, and making that information available to our citizens,” said Sen. AJ Griffin, R-Guthrie.  “This legislation streamlines the notification process, ensures greater consistency in assigning levels for registration, and adds an additional requirement for informing DHS when a sex offender returns to a home where his or her minor children, step-children or grandchildren live.”

“When a convicted sex offender reenters society, it is important to maintain checks and oversight. At the end of the day the goal is to protect Oklahoma children and all law-abiding citizens,” said Rep. Mike Osburn, R-Edmond.  “Senator Griffin and I want to thank our fellow members for their support on this measure and to Governor Fallin for signing it into law.”

At the request of the Oklahoma Commission on Children and Youth, new stipulations will be put in place November 1st to notify the Department of Human Services when the sex offender returns to a home with their own children, step-children or grandchildren.

 “If an incident is brought to that agency’s attention, they will know immediately that a sex offender lives in the home, highlighting the need to accelerate their investigation of the situation,” Griffin said.

