Stephens Co law enforcement recognizes officers while cutting down on underage drinking

STEPHENS COUNTY, OK (KSWO)- Law enforcement in Stephens County is working to cut down on underage drinking all while giving some recognition to those being proactive in the fight against it.



Today, Pathways to a Healthy Stephens County and Wichita Mountains Prevention Network held a training and luncheon as part of their Alcohol Enforcement Plan. The training touched on recognizing the difference between a medical condition and intoxication. Participants learned how to rule out a DUI to get someone the help they may need.

As for the award ceremony, three individuals received awards for their efforts to stop drinking and driving.

"A lot of the officers seem not to get positive recognition for work they're doing, so we want to make sure we're giving them that recognition for what they do every day, going above and beyond,” said Brooke Mahoney with the Wichita Mountain Prevention Network.

Those recognized include Assistant District Attorney Cortnie Siess for the Stephens County Prosecutor of the Year, Master Officer Julio Alvarez earned the CARE award, and Trooper Benjamin Smith received the Stephens County Officer of the Year award.

