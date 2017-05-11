Heels for Healing: Drag for a Cause on May 12 raises money for R - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Heels for Healing: Drag for a Cause on May 12 raises money for Ronald McDonald House

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- The School of Athens, a local nonprofit dedicated to helping children's charities, is hosting a charity event to benefit the Ronald McDonald House in Oklahoma City.  It is called "Heels for Healing: Drag for a Cause." All the money raised at the event goes to a good cause.

Event Coordinator Brandon Caminero says this is an event that should be fun to watch.

“To laugh your butt off. I’m gonna tell you that. It’s a lot of comedy, great music. It’s an event we’ve never had before and the crowd dressed up. It’s just good entertainment. Definitely, something that if you haven’t been to you should defiantly check out, if you have been to you’d love to see,” said Caminero.

Heels for Healing is going to take place tomorrow at The Railhead Saloon on Sheridan Road. Doors open at 7:00 p.m. and the show starts at 9:00. The cost to get in is $5 and you must be 21 years old.

For more information or to donate online, you can find the event page on Facebook or GoFundMe.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.

