Oklahomans Should Be Aware of Ticks, Diseases

OK- Oklahoma continues to rank among those states with the highest rate of three types of tickborne illness in the U.S. each year-- Rocky Mountain spotted fever (RMSF), ehrlichiosis and tularemia.

Oklahomans are at highest risk of tickborne illness from May to August when ticks are most active. Since 2012, there have been approximately 2,000 cases of RMSF, ehrlichiosis, and tularemia among Oklahoma residents. In the past five years, four Oklahomans (two adults and two children) died due to tickborne diseases.

The OSDH advises to prevent tick bites by following the tips below: