7News Editorial: First Alert Weather Days

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Earlier this year, KSWO and KAUZ launched First Alert weather. We received lots of great feedback from viewers thanking us for this enhanced warning system.

I have also received feedback questioning why we post a First Alert Day and there doesn’t turn out to be a severe weather event. We only create a First Alert Day when we see a substantial risk for severe weather and we try to warn you 72 hours in advance. With that said, severe weather can be isolated in some cases and more widespread in others. The event may or may not directly impact where you live in.

The key is that you, the viewer, know that 7 News and Newschannel 6 will be the first to alert where weather could impact your life. We will be your resource to keep you updated on air and online as we refine the forecast and pinpoint exactly the areas of greatest concern.

That’s why we created this system and assembled the largest team of meteorologists with the most resources in Texoma. We’re totally committed to keeping you and your family safe. Another reason you can count on us at 7News and Newchannel 6.

