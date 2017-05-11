7News Editorial: First Alert Weather Days - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

7News Editorial: First Alert Weather Days

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Earlier this year, KSWO and KAUZ launched First Alert weather.  We received lots of great feedback from viewers thanking us for this enhanced warning system. 

I have also received feedback questioning why we post a First Alert Day and there doesn’t turn out to be a severe weather event.  We only create a First Alert Day when we see a substantial risk for severe weather and we try to warn you 72 hours in advance. With that said, severe weather can be isolated in some cases and more widespread in others. The event may or may not directly impact where you live in. 

The key is that you, the viewer, know that 7 News and Newschannel 6 will be the first to alert where weather could impact your life. We will be your resource to keep you updated on air and online as we refine the forecast and pinpoint exactly the areas of greatest concern. 

That’s why we created this system and assembled the largest team of meteorologists with the most resources in Texoma. We’re totally committed to keeping you and your family safe.  Another reason you can count on us at 7News and Newchannel 6.   

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Trump: I was going to fire Comey even without recommendation

    Trump: I was going to fire Comey even without recommendation

    Thursday, May 11 2017 6:07 PM EDT2017-05-11 22:07:03 GMT
    Thursday, May 11 2017 6:07 PM EDT2017-05-11 22:07:03 GMT

    Trump is the first president since Richard Nixon to fire a law enforcement official overseeing an investigation with ties to the White House.

    Trump is the first president since Richard Nixon to fire a law enforcement official overseeing an investigation with ties to the White House.

  • Summit Apartments shooting victim passes away

    Summit Apartments shooting victim passes away

    Thursday, May 11 2017 5:58 PM EDT2017-05-11 21:58:36 GMT

    An update tonight on a shooting last month at an apartment complex in Lawton.  The victim died from his wounds today in the hospital. He's been identified as 44-year-old Marc Dacci. Police have released few details about the crime, other than he was shot in the parking lot of the Summit Apartments in the early-morning hours on April 16th.

    An update tonight on a shooting last month at an apartment complex in Lawton.  The victim died from his wounds today in the hospital. He's been identified as 44-year-old Marc Dacci. Police have released few details about the crime, other than he was shot in the parking lot of the Summit Apartments in the early-morning hours on April 16th.

  • Arts for All kicks off Friday

    Arts for All kicks off Friday

    Thursday, May 11 2017 5:48 PM EDT2017-05-11 21:48:10 GMT
    (Source KSWO)(Source KSWO)

    Crews at Shepler Park in downtown Lawton spent the day setting up for the 43rd annual Arts for All festival, which starts Friday evening.

    Crews at Shepler Park in downtown Lawton spent the day setting up for the 43rd annual Arts for All festival, which starts Friday evening.

    •   
Powered by Frankly