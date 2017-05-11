Arts for All kicks off Friday - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Arts for All kicks off Friday

(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Crews at Shepler Park in downtown Lawton spent the day setting up for the 43rd annual Arts for All festival, which starts Friday evening.

The event will have dancing, live music, food, a beer and wine garden and about 80 artist booths.

"They'll have all different types of art. They'll have pottery, sculptures, jewelry,” said Andrea Hadley, chairman of the wine garden.

Hadley said the food at the event is also a huge draw.

"There's about 26 different food vendors here, ranging from Thai food to turkey legs to yummy desserts to snow cones and all sorts of good stuff,” Hadley said.

Hadley said ultimately, the event is really about encouraging everyone to come out and have fun.

"And to share with the community that doesn't participate in art type activities to come and see what art is all about and it helps support other things in the community like the Lawton Community Theater,” Hadley said.

Besides the theater, Arts for All raises money for 5 other member organizations including the Lawton-Fort Sill Arts Council, the Southwest Oklahoma Opera Guild, the Lawton Philharmonic Orchestra, Lawton Pro Musica and the Wichita Wildlight Photographic Society.

“You just have to get out and experience it. Once you come out to Arts for All, if you've never been, it's a wonderful event,” Hadley said.

The event is free to get in and runs Friday from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. It continues Saturday from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. 

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Trump: I was going to fire that 'showboat' no matter what

    Trump: I was going to fire that 'showboat' no matter what

    Thursday, May 11 2017 6:16 PM EDT2017-05-11 22:16:22 GMT
    Thursday, May 11 2017 6:16 PM EDT2017-05-11 22:16:22 GMT

    Trump is the first president since Richard Nixon to fire a law enforcement official overseeing an investigation with ties to the White House.

    Trump is the first president since Richard Nixon to fire a law enforcement official overseeing an investigation with ties to the White House.

  • Summit Apartments shooting victim passes away

    Summit Apartments shooting victim passes away

    Thursday, May 11 2017 5:58 PM EDT2017-05-11 21:58:36 GMT

    An update tonight on a shooting last month at an apartment complex in Lawton.  The victim died from his wounds today in the hospital. He's been identified as 44-year-old Marc Dacci. Police have released few details about the crime, other than he was shot in the parking lot of the Summit Apartments in the early-morning hours on April 16th.

    An update tonight on a shooting last month at an apartment complex in Lawton.  The victim died from his wounds today in the hospital. He's been identified as 44-year-old Marc Dacci. Police have released few details about the crime, other than he was shot in the parking lot of the Summit Apartments in the early-morning hours on April 16th.

  • Arts for All kicks off Friday

    Arts for All kicks off Friday

    Thursday, May 11 2017 5:48 PM EDT2017-05-11 21:48:10 GMT
    (Source KSWO)(Source KSWO)

    Crews at Shepler Park in downtown Lawton spent the day setting up for the 43rd annual Arts for All festival, which starts Friday evening.

    Crews at Shepler Park in downtown Lawton spent the day setting up for the 43rd annual Arts for All festival, which starts Friday evening.

    •   
Powered by Frankly