Summit Apartments shooting victim passes away

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- An update tonight on a shooting last month at an apartment complex in Lawton. 

The victim died from his wounds today in the hospital. He's been identified as 44-year-old Marc Dacci.

Police have released few details about the crime, other than he was shot in the parking lot of the Summit Apartments in the early-morning hours on April 16th.

Three days after the shooting, police put out surveillance photos of the car the shooter was believed to be driving, but no arrests have been made in the case.

