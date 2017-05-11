Warm winter to blame for tick increase

Trump is the first president since Richard Nixon to fire a law enforcement official overseeing an investigation with ties to the White House.
The City of Lawton prepared a night of community fun with their “Movie in the Park” event.
The White House is finalizing a budget blueprint that promises a balanced federal budget within 10 years, doubling down on cuts to domestic agencies and adding a new round of cuts to the Medicaid program for the poor.
A principal from Altus has been named Administrator of the Year by the Oklahoma Association of Elementary School Principals.
One person was injured in a crash at the intersection of SE 45th and Lee Boulevard.
