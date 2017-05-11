Man trapped in car after crash

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - One person was injured in a crash at the intersection of SE 45th and Lee Boulevard.



Police have not said how the wreck happened, but the collision sent one car into a pole – and trapped the man in the car.



Emergency crews had to use the Jaws of Life to free him, and a medical helicopter was called in, forcing authorities to detour traffic around the intersection to give it room to land.



No word yet on the extent of the man's injuries.

