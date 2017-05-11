Altus principal named 2017 Administrator of the Year

ALTUS, OK (KSWO)-A principal from Altus has been named Administrator of the Year by the Oklahoma Association of Elementary School Principals.

Robbie Holder, the principal at L. Mendel Rivers Elementary School, has been honored for her leadership skills and tireless dedication to her students' educations.



A principal of 25 years, with more than 30 years in the education field, Holder is said to be a driving force who helped shape her local learning community into what it is today.

Holder will be recognized by the National Association of Elementary School Principals in a special ceremony in Washington, D.C. this fall.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.