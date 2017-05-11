City of Lawton prepares for "Movie in the Park" event

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) – The City of Lawton is set for a night of community fun with their “Movie in the Park” event.

The city will set up a big screen at Elmer Thomas Park to show the Disney film "Moana" around 8:45 Friday evening.



Katisha Wiley of the City Parks and Recreation Department said that before the movie, the event will feature free goodie bags, face painting, a bounce house, balloon animals for the kids – as well as local singers and dancers performing songs from the film.

She said the event is a way to give the community something fun to do heading into the weekend.

“Most families have a budget that they're on and the first thing that they say is that there's not much to do in Lawton,” she said, “so we as City of Lawton Entertainment try as best as we can to provide some entertainment for them.”



Food trucks and concessions will also be available.

