Stamp Out Hunger by leaving canned food by your mailbox on May 1 - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Stamp Out Hunger by leaving canned food by your mailbox on May 13th

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Tomorrow, you can do your part to help the Salvation Army and Lawton Food Bank and take part in Stamp Out Hunger.

All you need to do to take part is fill the plastic donation bag you should have received in your mailbox on Monday, or any plastic bag for that matter, with canned food donations and leave it by your mailbox tomorrow before a letter carrier gets there.

The donations will benefit the Salvation Army and Lawton Food Bank. More than 190 cities in Oklahoma are set to take part.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Global extortion cyberattack hits dozens of nations

    Global extortion cyberattack hits dozens of nations

    Friday, May 12 2017 5:27 PM EDT2017-05-12 21:27:12 GMT
    Friday, May 12 2017 5:27 PM EDT2017-05-12 21:27:12 GMT

    A large cyberattack had crippled computer systems at hospitals across England, with appointments canceled, phone lines down and patients turned away.

    A large cyberattack had crippled computer systems at hospitals across England, with appointments canceled, phone lines down and patients turned away.

  • Trump warns Comey: Better hope there are no 'tapes' of talks

    Trump warns Comey: Better hope there are no 'tapes' of talks

    Friday, May 12 2017 5:25 PM EDT2017-05-12 21:25:52 GMT
    Friday, May 12 2017 5:25 PM EDT2017-05-12 21:25:52 GMT

    Trump contradicts White House on reasons for Comey firing, calls ex-FBI director 'showboat' and 'grandstander'.

    Trump contradicts White House on reasons for Comey firing, calls ex-FBI director 'showboat' and 'grandstander'.

  • It's Furry Friend Friday: Meet Leah

    It's Furry Friend Friday: Meet Leah

    Friday, May 12 2017 4:55 PM EDT2017-05-12 20:55:49 GMT

    This cute little lady is looking for a long time partner. She likes to cuddle, romantic movies, and some times action/horror films. She loves BBQ's and the outdoors. She is very outgoing, but loves spending time snuggling. Leah is still a puppy and would make a great addition to any home.  

    This cute little lady is looking for a long time partner. She likes to cuddle, romantic movies, and some times action/horror films. She loves BBQ's and the outdoors. She is very outgoing, but loves spending time snuggling. Leah is still a puppy and would make a great addition to any home.  

    •   
Powered by Frankly