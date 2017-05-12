Stamp Out Hunger by leaving canned food by your mailbox on May 13th

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Tomorrow, you can do your part to help the Salvation Army and Lawton Food Bank and take part in Stamp Out Hunger.

All you need to do to take part is fill the plastic donation bag you should have received in your mailbox on Monday, or any plastic bag for that matter, with canned food donations and leave it by your mailbox tomorrow before a letter carrier gets there.

The donations will benefit the Salvation Army and Lawton Food Bank. More than 190 cities in Oklahoma are set to take part.

