Oklahoma Senate committee kills bill to expand tribal gaming

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - An Oklahoma Senate budget committee has killed legislation that would authorize a major expansion of tribal gambling in Oklahoma to help fill a projected $878 million hole in next year's state budget.

Members of the Senate Joint Committee on Appropriations and Budget voted 22 to 16 Friday against the measure.

The measure was unveiled Monday by Republican legislative leaders as part of a package to raise about $400 million in revenue to balance the state's budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1.

But Senate President Pro Tem Mike Schulz has said he does not to support an expansion of gambling laws to allow full-blown Las Vegas-style gambling. Schulz says the bill would authorize sports betting if a federal ban is lifted by Congress.

Senate Bill 857: http://bit.ly/2qbdjSy

