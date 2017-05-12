Car runs red light and hits police cruiser and bicyclist in Lawt - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Car runs red light and hits police cruiser and bicyclist in Lawton

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
(Source Rickey Miller) (Source Rickey Miller)

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Lawton Police officers were dispatched to the intersection of 11th and Gore Blvd on an accident around 11:00 a.m. on May 12th.

According to police, a gray Nissan Altima traveling southbound on 11th street failed to obey the red light and collided with a Lawton Police unit that was traveling eastbound on Gore. The Altima then continued southbound and struck a bicyclist that was riding east on the crosswalk, and then struck a white Ford Pickup that was stopped and facing northbound on 11th street, which caused the pickup to slide back into a silver Honda CRV that was behind it.

There were minor injuries reported. The driver of the Altima was transported to an area hospital for treatment. The bicyclist was treated at the scene and released.

