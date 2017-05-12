Guthrie basketball coach will serve one year for his relationshi - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Guthrie basketball coach will serve one year for his relationship with a student

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect

GUTHRIE, OK (KSWO)- A former staff member at an Oklahoma high school has been sentenced to jail for raping a student.

Byron McDonald was arrested back in 2015, for allegedly having a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old student.

This week, he pleaded no contest to a rape charge. He was sentenced to 10 years in the Oklahoma Department of Corrections. All of that time is suspended except for one year, which will be served in Logan county.  McDonald will also have to register as a sex offender.

According to the Guthrie News Page, McDonald was an assistant boy's basketball coach at the high school.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved. 

