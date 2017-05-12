Alyssa Wiles to be posthumously honored at 2017 Duncan HS gradua - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Alyssa Wiles to be posthumously honored at 2017 Duncan HS graduation

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
DUNCAN, OK (KSWO)- Duncan Public Schools says a girl, who was killed in June 2013, will be honored during graduation later this month.

This announcement follows a statement made in a Facebook post this morning that said the school was not planning to posthumously honor Alyssa Wiles. Alyssa, who was 14 when she was killed by her boyfriend, would have graduated this year.

Duncan High School Principal Kelly Trinidad says they have always planned to honor Alyssa and would never dream of leaving her out.  She says Alyssa's parents have been an active part of the community and plans to meet with them to discuss any ideas they may have.

She says in years past, they have put an empty chair in the spot where the graduate would have sat.

