KS woman injures 2 Owasso Police officers

OWASSO, OK (KTUL)- Two Owasso Police officers were seriously injured while trying to arrest a woman yesterday on a shoplifting complaint at the Dollar General store.

According to police, 26-year-old Bailey Cargile, of Independence, Kansas gave officers IDs which they say don't belong to her and as they try to get her out of the vehicle, the engine can be heard racing. The vehicle then rolls back, hitting one of the officers and another car. The car then lurched forward, hitting a brick pillar and causing the bricks to collapse on the other officer.

Cargile was booked into the Tulsa County Jail on multiple complaints, including DUI, aggravated assault on a police officer, reckless driving and false impersonation.

Both officers were transported to a hospital, treated for their injuries, and released.