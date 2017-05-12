The Center for Creative Living hosted a special event for mother - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

The Center for Creative Living hosted a special event for mothers

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- The Center for Creative Living hosted an event today for mothers and grandmothers.

It was called Mother’s Day of Indulgence. There were tons of activities to make the day special. There was lunch, a fashion show, and people there doing hair and nails.

Executive Director for the Center of Creative Living Lorene Miller says the community came together to host this event.

“It’s important for us to be able to give back to our community and to give back to the senior citizens of our community. We’re doing this just to give back a little bit and show the mothers and grandmothers how much we care.”

This is the second year they have done this event and attendance was so high that they hope to keep this a yearly tradition.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Global extortion cyberattack hits dozens of nations

    Global extortion cyberattack hits dozens of nations

    Friday, May 12 2017 5:32 PM EDT2017-05-12 21:32:45 GMT
    Friday, May 12 2017 5:32 PM EDT2017-05-12 21:32:45 GMT

    A large cyberattack had crippled computer systems at hospitals across England, with appointments canceled, phone lines down and patients turned away.

    A large cyberattack had crippled computer systems at hospitals across England, with appointments canceled, phone lines down and patients turned away.

  • Trump warns Comey: Better hope there are no 'tapes' of talks

    Trump warns Comey: Better hope there are no 'tapes' of talks

    Friday, May 12 2017 5:31 PM EDT2017-05-12 21:31:52 GMT
    Friday, May 12 2017 5:31 PM EDT2017-05-12 21:31:52 GMT

    Trump contradicts White House on reasons for Comey firing, calls ex-FBI director 'showboat' and 'grandstander'.

    Trump contradicts White House on reasons for Comey firing, calls ex-FBI director 'showboat' and 'grandstander'.

  • It's Furry Friend Friday: Meet Leah

    It's Furry Friend Friday: Meet Leah

    Friday, May 12 2017 4:55 PM EDT2017-05-12 20:55:49 GMT

    This cute little lady is looking for a long time partner. She likes to cuddle, romantic movies, and some times action/horror films. She loves BBQ's and the outdoors. She is very outgoing, but loves spending time snuggling. Leah is still a puppy and would make a great addition to any home.  

    This cute little lady is looking for a long time partner. She likes to cuddle, romantic movies, and some times action/horror films. She loves BBQ's and the outdoors. She is very outgoing, but loves spending time snuggling. Leah is still a puppy and would make a great addition to any home.  

    •   
Powered by Frankly