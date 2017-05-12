The Center for Creative Living hosted a special event for mothers

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- The Center for Creative Living hosted an event today for mothers and grandmothers.

It was called Mother’s Day of Indulgence. There were tons of activities to make the day special. There was lunch, a fashion show, and people there doing hair and nails.

Executive Director for the Center of Creative Living Lorene Miller says the community came together to host this event.

“It’s important for us to be able to give back to our community and to give back to the senior citizens of our community. We’re doing this just to give back a little bit and show the mothers and grandmothers how much we care.”



This is the second year they have done this event and attendance was so high that they hope to keep this a yearly tradition.

