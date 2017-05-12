The Center for Creative Living hosted a special event for mothers

A large cyberattack had crippled computer systems at hospitals across England, with appointments canceled, phone lines down and patients turned away.
Trump contradicts White House on reasons for Comey firing, calls ex-FBI director 'showboat' and 'grandstander'.
This cute little lady is looking for a long time partner. She likes to cuddle, romantic movies, and some times action/horror films. She loves BBQ's and the outdoors. She is very outgoing, but loves spending time snuggling. Leah is still a puppy and would make a great addition to any home.
Warming up into the weekend.
Duncan Public Schools say a girl, who was killed in June 2013, will be honored during graduation later this month. This is stemming from a Facebook post this morning -- that said the school was not planning to posthumously honor Alyssa Wiles. Alyssa -- who was 14 when she was killed by her boyfriend -- would have graduated this year. Duncan High School Principal Kelly Trinidad says they have always planned to honor Alyssa and would never dream of leaving her out.
