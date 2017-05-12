It's Furry Friend Friday: Meet Leah

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- This cute little lady is looking for a long time partner. She likes to cuddle, romantic movies, and some times action/horror films. Leah loves BBQ's and the outdoors. She's very outgoing, but loves spending time snuggling. Leah is still a puppy and would make a great addition to any home.

By adopting an animal from the Lawton Animal Welfare Division, you are not only saving the life of the animal you adopted but the one who gets to move into its pen!

Lawton Animal Welfare is located at 2104 S.W. 6th Street. All dog adoptions are $55. All animals from Lawton Animal Welfare are fixed, up to date on their shots (including Rabies), micro-chipped, licensed with the city, and healthy.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.