Free wildflower walks at Wildlife Refuge

INDIAHOMA, OK (KSWO) - An outdoor activity that teaches the entire family everything they need to know about the flowers and plants native to our area, and it's right here in southwest Oklahoma.

The Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge is offering wildflower walks every Saturday in May. The events are free and open to everyone ages eight and up, you simply have to call the Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center to

"Our tour leaders are very knowledgeable about the flowers, the different species, the medicinal and edible flowers that are out here,” said Wildlife Refuge volunteer Donna Phillips.

Phillips said the wildflower walks are a great alternative to what many families normally do on Saturday mornings.

"You need to get out in nature, you need to get your family away from the television and get them out," Phillips said.

The tours are open to everyone age eight and up. Phillips said that younger generation is their target audience.

"Teach the children about nature and how important it is to preserved the species of animals and plants we have out here,” Phillips said.

Taking the tours is the easy part. You just have to call the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center and make a reservation. Then, you simply have to show up Saturday morning by 9:50 and they'll do the rest.

"We'll board the bus, they'll take you to different areas, you'll disembark, get off the bus, get off, go out and then we have the tour leaders and the assists that talk about the different plants, the families, the geneses," Phillips said.

They still have spots available for the tours on May 13, on May 20 and on May 27, but they are on a very limited basis and are all first-come first-serve.

If you want to sign up for a tour, call the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center at (580) 429-2197.