Silver Alert CANCELED for missing Lawton woman

UPDATE: Police have located Mrs. McNair in the 2800 block of Atlanta and she is safe.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Lawton Police have issued a silver alert for a missing 79-year-old woman.

Dorris McNair was last seen near 20th and Cache Road walking northwest.

Police say she suffers from dementia and could be in danger.

McNair is described as 5’4”, 120 pounds with silver and black hair. She was last seen wearing a white blouse, jeans and flowered patterned shoes.

If you see Dorris, call police as soon as possible.

