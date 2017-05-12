Volunteers give back on United Way Stephens County's Day of Caring

STEPHENS COUNTY,OK (KSWO)- Friday, more than 150 volunteers participated in the United Way of Stephens County's Day of Caring.



They donated their time and skills to help revamp 15 profit and non-profit organizations around the county.



The United Way of Stephens County serves more than 16,000 individuals each year through the work of their partner agencies.



"I love painting,” said Emily Drake, volunteer. “I love helping people. It's just great.”



That was the attitude of many volunteers out in Stephens County for their annual day of caring.



Drake said this year is her first year volunteering but will not be her last.



"You have to give back to people,” said Drake. “If you have stuffed it is better to give back."



Organizer of the event Ashley Jackson said that was her hope of the day for volunteers like Drake to help those that normally wouldn't have assistance throughout the year.



"To get out there and be involved in the community,” said Jackson. “To kind of see the things that need to be done. And it's a day to come together. It's team building and just come together to help the community."



Duncan Community Residence was one of the businesses that benefited from the help of volunteers repainting their buildings.



Administrator Brian Wolff said without the help of those volunteers he doesn't know when the work would have got done.



"This is just something that can kind of tend to go by the waste side you know before you know it.” Said Wolff. “This way we don't have to use our existing resources to take care of that."



Which is what Jackson said the day was all about.



"Being a part of this,” said Jackson. “We're with people we don't even know. And so, it's just a good thing to get out and do and be part of. Just to know that you were out there and you did something great."



For more information on United Way Stephens County events you can visit them online.

