Construction company files suit against LPS

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - The construction company that built Freedom Elementary School on Fort Sill filed a federal lawsuit against Lawton Public Schools asking for more than $3-million dollars.

The lawsuit states that the conditions below the surface were materially different than those disclosed by the district.



The Harper Construction Company claims those differences included hard rock conditions, excessive water and excessive depth to reach foundational soil.



They said the conditions led to unexpected wear and tear on their equipment, as well as an extension of time to complete the project.



The lawsuit asks for a jury trial to resolve the dispute.

