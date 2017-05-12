43rd annual Arts for All Festival kicks off

A large cyberattack had crippled computer systems at hospitals across England, with appointments canceled, phone lines down and patients turned away.
Trump contradicts White House on reasons for Comey firing, calls ex-FBI director 'showboat' and 'grandstander'.
Warming up into the weekend.
The construction company that built Freedom Elementary School on Fort Sill filed a federal lawsuit against Lawton Public Schools asking for more than 3-million dollars.
