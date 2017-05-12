43rd annual Arts for All Festival kicks off

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)-The 43rd annual Arts for All Festival kicked off this evening in Shepler Park in downtown Lawton.



The fine arts festival features over 80 artists from Southwest Oklahoma and the across the United States. New emerging artists include Sheila Niebauer, Max Paul, Theresa Riemer, Patricia Brashear, Zoe Barnard and Jan Stratton.

The festival, along with the Arts for All Gala in the fall, help support and foster the arts locally by raising funds for its six member organizations such as the Lawton Community Theater, Lawton Philharmonic Orchestra, and others.



According to Kris Gill, the Arts for All Festival’s Artist Chair, "One of the really amazing things the member organizations are doing now is making workshops for the kids,” she adds, “There is not as much art in the school system anymore and we as members bring that to their children improving their lives. "

Besides art, the festival offers three stages for live music and dance performances, along with beer and wine gardens and over 25 food vendors.

There is also a children's art area allowing kids to make some of their own artwork.

The Arts for All Festival continues from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Saturday and 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday.

