Mudders Day Run raises money for AMBUCS

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) -Runners got down in the mud for the 4th annual Mudders Day Run.

Great Plains Ambucs hosted the event where hundreds ran, crawled and climbed through the mud to the finished line. All proceeds, $35.00 a runner will go towards building wheelchair accessible ramps, scholarships and buying amtrykes for disabled children.



Gabriella Ostlund, a runner from Lawton travels all over the country participating in marathons and special athletic events for breast cancer and organizations that give back to those in need. She says she was proud to run today and be a part of an event that helps disabled children in the Lawton community.

"That's the best part of it because most of the time we give to everybody else instead of our own community and so it feels good to be able to be a part of it," said Ostlund.

Jenny Clement, came up with the idea for the mudders day run four years ago. She wanted to incorporate the military with a fun event. On average it costs around $375.00 to pay for one child's amtryke and $2,500 for a wounded warriors. She says every dollar raised goes a long way.

"If you've ever seen a young child, special needs obviously, they can't walk," said Clement. "After riding an amtrykes for just a month or so and they can actually stand up now and support themselves, that's incredible. I've also known a few of our wounded warriors, same thing."

If you did not make it out to the run today, but would still like to donate, you can do so by contacting the Great Plains Ambucks on Facebook.

