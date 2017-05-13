Car crashes into Altus Veterans Cemetery

ALTUS, OK (KSWO) -Altus Police are investigating after a car crashed through the Altus Veterans Cemetery early Saturday morning.

It happened just after 2 a.m. Police say, a car was traveling at a high speed and failed to make the turn onto the northbound lane of Veterans Boulevard in front of Altus Air Force Base and plowed through a brick fence and into the Altus Veterans Cemetery.



Police say the driver was unresponsive when they got to the scene.

He was taken to Jackson County Memorial Hospital with unknown injuries.

