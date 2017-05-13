Cans collected for Stamp Out Hunger in Lawton

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - As letter carriers dropped off the mail on Saturday, they also picked up canned food. It's all for the Stamp Out Hunger annual food drive in Lawton. For 25 years, the United States Postal Service and the Lawton Food Bank has partnered up to collect food donations that people leave in or on top of their mail boxes. The food goes straight to the Lawton Food Bank, and straight to local families.

Executive Director of the Lawton Food Bank Jeri Mosiman said this collection really kicks off their summer months.

"Especially with Lawton Public Schools getting out earlier this year. That's always when our numbers increase is when school is out of session,” Mosiman said. “Those families that rely on free and reduced priced breakfast and lunches those will no longer be available to them once school is out so this food drive means everything to us."

Wayne Watts was out collecting on Saturday, and said while it's a little extra work for the carriers, it's worth every pound they pick up.

"So as we disperse those packages throughout the day, we start picking up food,” Watts said. “Sometimes we actually have to bring food back before we finish the day and go back and deliver our routes again because it just gets too crowded."

Last year, Watts said they collected about 23,000 pounds of food for the Lawton Food Bank. They are hoping for even more this year.

We'll keep you posted on how much they collected when they get it all counted!

