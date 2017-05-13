Cars, motorcycle crash on NW Rogers Lane

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - An accident on Northwest Rogers Lane sent two motorcyclists to the hospital Saturday morning. Lawton Police said it happened on Northwest Rogers Lane and Northwest 26th Street around 11:30 in the morning.

A SUV with a trailer was going west on Northwest Rogers Lane. When it turned onto Northwest 26th Street, police said a car and a motorcycle were heading east on Rogers at a high rate of speed. The car hit the SUV, followed by the motorcycle as the SUV was making the turn.

Police said the riders on the motorcycle were taken to the hospital, but no reported injuries other than severe road rash. Police said the car and motorcycle drivers were cited for careless driving.

