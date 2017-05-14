Altus FFA shooting team takes home fifth state title

ALTUS, OK (SWOOP) -The Altus FFA Trap Shooting team is celebrating its fifth consecutive state title.

In fact, they've won it every year since the competition began in 2012. This year they were one of 16 teams that made it through Regionals. The team of 15 traveled to El Reno on April 18th and brought home the state trophy.

Saying you're the best in the state, five years in a row is not something every high school shooting team can say.Tori Booker says it's an honor.

"It wasn't as nerve wracking for me as last year and I knew how thing went, and I think it was just a really good year," said Booker.

With just one year before graduating, Kody King says being a part of this team will forever be one of his favorite memories.

"It's been a great time," said King. "I've made a lot of great friends that I'll remember the rest of my life and we've done some good things while we've been out here."

Shooting a shotgun comes naturally for King who was raised in a family of hunters. They raise bird hunting dogs to retrieve quail and geese. He says there's a lot more he's learned from the sport than just how to hunt or hit the target.

"You're going to learn a lot of self control and self-discipline and you're going to learn how to stay calm under pressure and that's probably the best lesson I could tell," said King.

Bruce Farquhar, the Agriculture Education Instructor says he's proud of the team for their accomplishments, like winning state year after year, but it makes him even more proud to see them graduate and walk away from the sport after learning safety and life skills.

"You see a lot of negativity about shooting sports and young people with guns," said Farquhar. "I think this is a structured way to teach young people how to safely handle firearms and hopefully it creates an interest in them that will continue throughout their life, not only in the shooting sports, but outdoor activities as well."

